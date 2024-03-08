MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.00.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 EPS for the current year.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
