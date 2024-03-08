ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $339.37 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.56. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,273,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

