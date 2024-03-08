TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TEL opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

