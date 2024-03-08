Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWB opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.46%. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $146,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,012.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $205,656.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,221,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,012.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.