Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYTK. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $65.84 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,387 shares of company stock worth $10,771,950. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

