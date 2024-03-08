Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target to $16.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $726.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

