MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $22.12 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $347.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.94.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

