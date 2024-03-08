Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

