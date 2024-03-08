Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
