Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

