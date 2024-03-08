WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

