CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of CNO opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $86,843.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $195,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $86,843.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,259 shares of company stock valued at $970,578. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 179,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

