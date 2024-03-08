CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) PT Raised to $26.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.72.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $17.82 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,539,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,620 shares of company stock worth $7,499,489. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 907.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

