Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $33.50 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.60. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Green Plains will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

