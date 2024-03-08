Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLCO. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.