Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.98.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.