Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Insider Activity at Moleculin Biotech

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.