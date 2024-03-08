Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Buys £158 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton acquired 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($20.05) per share, for a total transaction of £158 ($200.53).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Paul Stockton acquired 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £144.90 ($183.91).

On Thursday, January 4th, Paul Stockton acquired 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,704 ($21.63) per share, for a total transaction of £153.36 ($194.64).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,524 ($19.34) on Friday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,052 ($26.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,087.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,630.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,644.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,301.37%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

