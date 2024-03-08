Simpple Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:SPPL) Lock-Up Period To End on March 11th

Simpple’s (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 11th. Simpple had issued 1,602,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $8,410,500 based on an initial share price of $5.25. After the end of Simpple’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Simpple Price Performance
Shares of SPPL opened at $5.53 on Friday. Simpple has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27.
About Simpple
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Simpple
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Simpple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.