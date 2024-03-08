Simpple Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:SPPL) Lock-Up Period To End on March 11th

Simpple’s (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 11th. Simpple had issued 1,602,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $8,410,500 based on an initial share price of $5.25. After the end of Simpple’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Simpple Price Performance

Shares of SPPL opened at $5.53 on Friday. Simpple has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27.

Get Simpple alerts:

About Simpple

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Simpple Ltd. operates as an advanced technology solution provider in Singapore. The company develops SIMPPLE Ecosystem, an ecosystem solution that automates workflow and the workforce in areas, such as building maintenance, security surveillance, and janitorial services. Its SIMPPLE Ecosystem includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, a robotic solution in cleaning and security domains, as well as Internet-of-Things devices and peripherals; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates workflow processes in a built environment setting.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.