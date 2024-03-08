Insider Selling: Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Sells £171,000 in Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £171,000 ($217,032.62).
Likewise Group Stock Performance
Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. Likewise Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a market capitalization of £45.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.81.
About Likewise Group
