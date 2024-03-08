Insider Selling: Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Sells £171,000 in Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £171,000 ($217,032.62).

Likewise Group Stock Performance

Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. Likewise Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a market capitalization of £45.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About Likewise Group

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

