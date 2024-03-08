Hiscox (LON:HSX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,203 ($15.27) and last traded at GBX 1,198 ($15.20), with a volume of 99169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,181 ($14.99).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.61) to GBX 1,270 ($16.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.50) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,228.67 ($15.59).

Hiscox Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.62. The firm has a market cap of £4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,050.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($18,922.81). Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

