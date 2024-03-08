A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 104,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AZ opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

