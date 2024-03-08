Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expands By 5.5%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGXGet Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,500 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 354,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of DSGX opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGXGet Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

