Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expands By 5.5%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,500 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 354,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of DSGX opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Descartes Systems Group

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.