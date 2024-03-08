Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.76.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after buying an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,843,000 after acquiring an additional 618,040 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,047 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in TC Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 956,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 74,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

