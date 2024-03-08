MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $412.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.41. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $189.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.86.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at $542,986,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

