Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BSEFY stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Benesse has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $19.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

