Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.5% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 386,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,479,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,175,000 after acquiring an additional 310,287 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $314.15 billion, a PE ratio of 884.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

