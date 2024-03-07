The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $151,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.60. 1,620,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,152. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $377.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

