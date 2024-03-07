Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $17.54 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,791. The company has a market capitalization of $382.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.