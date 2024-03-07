Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,042 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,873,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,278,566. The firm has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.