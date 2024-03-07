WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,476 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 511.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.3 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $29.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $916.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,008,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,358,152. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $916.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $650.10 and a 200 day moving average of $526.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

