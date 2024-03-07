Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $41,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $445.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,596,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,305,645. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $446.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.30.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

