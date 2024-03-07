Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.57. 434,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.34 and a 200-day moving average of $329.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $385.10. The firm has a market cap of $376.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

