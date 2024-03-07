Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $340.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,141. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $342.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.73.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

