Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.0% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $10.07 on Thursday, hitting $789.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $686.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.32 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

