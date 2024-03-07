Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 955 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 4.2% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $211.18. 31,039,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,227,828. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.51 and a twelve month high of $214.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $337.89 billion, a PE ratio of 405.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

