Holderness Investments Co. Buys 110 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,072,730,000 after acquiring an additional 658,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,039,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,227,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $337.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $214.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

