Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.92. 3,362,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,804,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.51. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

