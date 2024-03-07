Jag Capital Management LLC Has $521,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $7.06 on Thursday, hitting $322.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,288,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,388. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.15 and a 200 day moving average of $229.62. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.69, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

