Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Buys 130 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 2.3% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.53. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.