Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $89,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 109.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 391,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $9.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.78. 797,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.06 and its 200-day moving average is $383.16. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

