J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,907,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,552,447. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.