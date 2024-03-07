Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VO stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.79. The stock had a trading volume of 201,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,846. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $245.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

