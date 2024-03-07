Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $35.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $433.67 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.12. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.