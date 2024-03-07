Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $241.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

