First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Insider Eric Richard Hartman Sells 1,474 Shares

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.5 %

FWRG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. 55,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,875. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. Barclays raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

