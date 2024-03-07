iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $5.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.89. The stock had a trading volume of 495,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

