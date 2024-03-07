Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $22.93 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $725.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $619.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $728.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.06.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

