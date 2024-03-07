Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,135 shares of company stock worth $557,736,779. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.8 %

META traded up $13.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $509.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,664,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,989,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.83. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.82 and a 12-month high of $509.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

