First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $12.79 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,071,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,504,000 after purchasing an additional 744,168 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 840,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,053. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

