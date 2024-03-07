Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.59. The company had a trading volume of 365,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,422. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

